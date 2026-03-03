Panel breaks down early primary trends as first Texas results arrive As polls closed across most of Texas, early primary returns prompted renewed analysis from CBS News Texas' political panel. The discussion focused on the broader stakes of several major races and what the first wave of numbers could signal as the night unfolded. Analysts reviewed early patterns across North Texas contests, noting how these races could shape the statewide political landscape once full results are in. The panel emphasized that these initial returns represent only the beginning of a long night of vote counting.