Palo Pinto Mountain State Park set to open after decades‑long effort North Texas will welcome its first new state park in more than two decades when Palo Pinto Mountain State Park opens this Sunday in Strawn, about 90 minutes west of Fort Worth. The nearly 5,000‑acre former ranch features hiking, fishing, kayaking, camping, and early spring wildflowers. The project has been in development since 2008 and was delayed several times by planning and construction issues, but the gates are finally ready to open.