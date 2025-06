Overnight closure set for eastbound I-20 at Business 287 in Tarrant County Drivers in Tarrant County should prepare for delays tonight as eastbound I-20 will be fully closed at Business 287 starting at 11 p.m. The closure, part of ongoing construction efforts, is expected to last through the night and reopen by 9:00 AM Saturday. During the closure, all eastbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.