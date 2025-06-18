Watch CBS News

Opal Lee, “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” will not lead annual Walk of Freedom

Opal Lee, 98, was hospitalized in May for unknown reasons. Dione Sims, Lee's granddaughter, said she will carry on her grandmother's legacy this year.
