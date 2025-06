Only known original Juneteenth Order now on display in Dallas The only known surviving original printed copy of General Order No. 3 — commonly known as the Juneteenth Order — is now on display at the Hall of State in Dallas’ Fair Park. Signed by Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, the historic document announced the end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865, marking freedom for more than 250,000 enslaved African Americans.