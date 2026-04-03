One F‑15 crew member rescued after crash over Iran as search continues U.S. officials say President Trump has been briefed after an F‑15 went down over Iran, prompting a high‑risk search‑and‑rescue mission. One crew member was rescued, while the search continues for the missing weapons officer. Video circulating on social media showed Black Hawk helicopters and a C‑130 flying low over Iran as part of the operation. An A‑10 Warthog involved in the search also went down in the Persian Gulf but was successfully recovered.