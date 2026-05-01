On 100th anniversary of 5‑day workweek, momentum grows for 4‑day model On the 100th anniversary of Ford Motor Company adopting the five‑day, 40‑hour workweek, more business leaders are pushing for a shift to a four‑day schedule. Henry Ford’s 1926 move from six days to five shocked industry leaders but boosted productivity and worker loyalty. Today, global organizations are running large‑scale trials of a four‑day week, and about 90% of participating companies keep the model permanently. Supporters say the extra day off strengthens families, improves well‑being, and reconnects communities. Leaders at major companies like OpenAI and Zoom are among those exploring the idea.