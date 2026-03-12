Watch CBS News

NYPD officers praised after stopping alleged bomb attack

Two New York City police officers are being credited with stopping an alleged terror attack outside the mayor’s residence after a homemade explosive was thrown toward a crowd of protesters. One officer was seen on video jumping a metal barrier to chase a suspect as the lit device landed nearby. Both officers said their only focus in the moment was protecting lives and urged newer members of the department to remember their duty to serve and safeguard the public.
