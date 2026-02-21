NWS hosts SKYWARN training as spring storm season nears With spring storm season approaching, the National Weather Service is holding free SKYWARN storm spotter training sessions across North Texas. At a class in Garland this morning, residents learned how storms form, how to prepare for severe weather, and what warning signs to watch for. Meteorologists say spotters play a critical role by reporting real‑time conditions that radar can’t detect, helping forecasters make faster and more accurate warning decisions.