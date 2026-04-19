North Texas to see rain chances return this week North Texas sees a chilly start to Sunday morning, with temperatures ranging in the 30s and 40s. Early morning commuters should keep a jacket on them! Temperatures Sunday afternoon quickly warm-up into the lower 70s areawide! Our overnight lows tonight will rise back up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures this week will warm-up by midweek and our rain chances will return to the forecast. Expect showers mainly early on Tuesday and then chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms by the end of the week.