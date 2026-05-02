North Texas students compete in Taste of Cowboys culinary challenge High school culinary teams from across North Texas faced off at The Star in Frisco for the annual Taste of Cowboys Challenge, racing to prepare a three‑course meal for a panel of judges. The winning team earns $10,000 for its culinary program, and the top two dishes are turned into concession items for the Dallas Cowboys. The event also raises money for local causes, with this year’s challenge emceed once again by CBS Texas’ Robbie Owens.