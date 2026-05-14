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North Texas stays quiet, warm as storms weaken before arrival

North Texas is wrapping up a pleasant stretch of weather, with warm temperatures but still‑manageable humidity. Forecasters say the higher humidity arrives Sunday, bringing a muggy feel as summer approaches. A severe thunderstorm watch earlier in the Texas Panhandle and far northwestern counties is losing strength as it moves east. A strong cap over North Texas is expected to keep most storms from reaching the surface, with only areas near Wichita Falls seeing any lingering activity.
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