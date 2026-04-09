North Texas Parkinson’s advocates prepare for annual community walk Leaders from the Dallas Area Parkinson’s Society say the number of people living with Parkinson’s in North Texas continues to rise — an estimated 15,000 residents, not including the family members and care partners also affected. During an interview about their upcoming “Walk for Parkinson’s” fundraiser, the organization emphasized its mission: providing support, resources, and lifestyle programs that help individuals manage the disease and stay connected.