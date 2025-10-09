Watch CBS News

North Texas neighborhoods may lose distinctive, rainbow crosswalks

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive to the Texas Department of Transportation on Wednesday, ordering the agency to "ensure counties and cities are in compliance with roadway safety." Over the summer, the federal Department of Transportation announced stricter enforcement of a 2013 rule of the Federal Highway Administration that said any art in crosswalks – apart from certain patterns in earth tones – degraded pedestrian safety.
