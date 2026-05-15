North Texas mother halts first jailhouse interview after son’s remains are confirmed Hours after investigators confirmed that recently discovered remains were those of her missing son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, Cindy Rodriguez Singh — formerly on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list and now held in Tarrant County — agreed to speak with reporters for the first time. But as soon as she sat down behind the jailhouse glass, she abruptly stopped the conversation, saying her attorney needed to be present, effectively ending the interview almost immediately.