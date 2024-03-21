North Texas mother continues to plead with state for custody of son Thursday afternoon Joslyn Sanders made her plea again. Her two-year-old Josiah was removed from their home last December. She checked Josiah out of a Dallas hospital after disagreeing with doctors and seeking alternative care. Child Protective Services says that wasn't their first complaint against Jocelyn and accused her of neglecting and malnourishing her son. But the Sanders family claims the state never properly investigated the case - that the social worker assigned left key details out of their assessment. The Sanders' are now pushing CPS to release Josiah back to them before April 9 when the agency has scheduled him to have stomach surgery.