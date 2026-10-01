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North Texas mother accused of fatally shooting her two sons
A 42-year-old North Texas mother is accused of fatally shooting her 21-year-old and 15-year-old sons at a home near Waxahachie, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.
56m ago (00:30)
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