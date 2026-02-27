North Texas middle school closes for deep cleaning after norovirus outbreak Creekview Middle School in Saginaw shut down for a full campus cleaning after a norovirus outbreak sickened a growing number of students and staff. District officials consulted with Tarrant County Public Health before deciding to close the school for the day, noting that earlier disinfection efforts hadn’t stopped the spread. All other Eagle Mountain‑Saginaw ISD campuses remained open, and Creekview is expected to resume its normal schedule on Monday.