Watch CBS News

North Texas man opens trauma center in war-torn Ukraine as peace talks continue

A North Texas man who just returned from Ukraine says the war is still raging, despite peace talks between President Trump and President Zelenskyy. He recently visited Kharkiv, near the Russian border, where he helped open a trauma healing center amid nightly drone attacks and widespread destruction. Locally, the North Texas Ukrainian Committee is closely watching the negotiations but remains concerned about the ongoing violence.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue