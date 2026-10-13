Watch CBS News

North Texas federal agents say North Korean "laptop farms" busted in recent operation

Federal authorities in North Texas say indictments are coming after seizing more than 100 laptops they claim were part of a widespread operation supporting the North Korean government, something officials say threatens national security. During a Tuesday morning press conference with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) uses information technology (IT) workers to earn wages from American companies, funneling that money to the North Korean government. Raybould said that money funds the DPRK's nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.
52m ago (01:25)
Videos
Late-week cooldown in the cards for North Texas

Late-week cooldown in the cards for North Texas

North Texas federal agents say North Korean "laptop farms" busted in recent operation

North Texas federal agents say North Korean "laptop farms" busted in recent operation

Tarrant County lawsuit over polling locations being heard by judge

Tarrant County lawsuit over polling locations being heard by judge

First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress says Bible supports livestreaming Nidal Hasan's execution

First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress says Bible supports livestreaming Nidal Hasan's execution

Make-A-Wish North Texas gears up for fundraiser event in Fort Worth

Make-A-Wish North Texas gears up for fundraiser event in Fort Worth

Ceremony set to honor Judge Juan Jasso's years of service in Dallas County

Ceremony set to honor Judge Juan Jasso's years of service in Dallas County

Longtime Dallas County judge honored with courtroom dedication

Longtime Dallas County judge honored with courtroom dedication

Summer makes one more push in North Texas

Summer makes one more push in North Texas

Flock cameras back up for discussion in Dallas

Flock cameras back up for discussion in Dallas

Fort Worth ISD board looking at new goals and guardrails

Fort Worth ISD board looking at new goals and guardrails

What Plano voters are saying about the proposed Dallas Stars arena plan

What Plano voters are saying about the proposed Dallas Stars arena plan

Debate grows over how Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan's execution should be handled

Debate grows over how Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan's execution should be handled

North Texas cold front to bring weekend cooldown after summer heat

North Texas cold front to bring weekend cooldown after summer heat

First look at impact of proposed new Dallas Stars arena in Plano

First look at impact of proposed new Dallas Stars arena in Plano

1 dead, several hurt in Six Flags roller coaster accident

1 dead, several hurt in Six Flags roller coaster accident

Former Little Elm teacher accused of child sexual abuse as family sues school over alleged reporting failures

Former Little Elm teacher accused of child sexual abuse as family sues school over alleged reporting failures

She lost her brother at Fort Hood, now she's speaking out about Nidal Hasan's planned execution.

She lost her brother at Fort Hood, now she's speaking out about Nidal Hasan's planned execution.

Family-owned Oak Cliff restaurant closing doors after nearly 40 years

Family-owned Oak Cliff restaurant closing doors after nearly 40 years

Car stolen with 6-year-old inside from North Texas Walmart, suspect in custody

Car stolen with 6-year-old inside from North Texas Walmart, suspect in custody

Man found dead in Possum Kingdom Lake

Man found dead in Possum Kingdom Lake

Judge allows wrongful death lawsuits to proceed while Camp Mystic owners proceed with bankruptcy

Judge allows wrongful death lawsuits to proceed while Camp Mystic owners proceed with bankruptcy

Gov. Abbott claims Gina Hinojosa is misleading Texas voters on her vote against state income tax ban

Gov. Abbott claims Gina Hinojosa is misleading Texas voters on her vote against state income tax ban

Dallas family searches for answers after 3-year-old fatally shot

Dallas family searches for answers after 3-year-old fatally shot

Granbury mayor, council members sue city over efforts to recall them

Granbury mayor, council members sue city over efforts to recall them

CBS News 24/7

CBS News 24/7

CBS News 24/7

CBS News Baltimore

CBS News Baltimore

Latest Baltimore News & Headlines

CBS News Bay Area

CBS News Bay Area

Latest NorCal News & Headlines

CBS News Boston

CBS News Boston

Latest Boston News & Headlines

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Latest Chicago News & Headlines

CBS News Colorado

CBS News Colorado

Latest Colorado News & Headlines

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit

Latest Detroit News & Headlines

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles 10@10

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Latest Miami News & Headlines

CBS News Minnesota

CBS News Minnesota

WCCO News at 12pm

CBS News New York

CBS News New York

Latest New York News & Headlines

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia

Latest Philadelphia News & Headlines

CBS News Pittsburgh

CBS News Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Today Live

CBS News Sacramento

CBS News Sacramento

Good Day Sacramento

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas 11am

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue