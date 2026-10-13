North Texas federal agents say North Korean "laptop farms" busted in recent operation Federal authorities in North Texas say indictments are coming after seizing more than 100 laptops they claim were part of a widespread operation supporting the North Korean government, something officials say threatens national security. During a Tuesday morning press conference with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) uses information technology (IT) workers to earn wages from American companies, funneling that money to the North Korean government. Raybould said that money funds the DPRK's nuclear and ballistic weapons programs. More