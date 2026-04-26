North Texas faces more severe weather as tornado and hail damage comes into focus North Texas is still assessing the full scope of damage from last night’s storms, which stretched far beyond the tornadoes themselves. The strongest confirmed tornado so far — an EF‑2 in Runaway Bay — produced winds up to 135 mph, while large hail caused widespread destruction across the Metroplex. Baseball‑size hail shattered solar panels, punched through roofs and fell at speeds topping 100 mph. More severe weather remains possible tonight, including large hail, damaging winds, flooding and a non‑zero tornado threat.