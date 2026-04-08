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North Texas couple, former Godley officers under investigation in alleged prostitution scheme

Prosecutors say a North Texas couple and several former members of the Godley Police Department are under investigation following a search of the couple’s home last week. Investigators report finding a device containing evidence of a five‑year prostitution conspiracy and say the couple worked with the city’s former police chief — who has also been arrested — along with other officers. Authorities also allege the group gathered intelligence on people they viewed as enemies, including members of the Godley City Council.
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