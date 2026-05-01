North Texas cools down as rain shifts south and skies slowly clear North Texas is drying out after a gray, gloomy day, with clouds expected to gradually clear this evening as rain moves farther south toward Houston and New Orleans. Most of the region picked up only a few hundredths to a couple of tenths of an inch of rain. Temperatures stayed well below average, topping out at 66 degrees at DFW — far cooler than the normal 79. Morning lows were closer to normal thanks to cloud cover acting like a blanket, but the clouds also kept the area from warming much during the afternoon.