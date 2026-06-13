North Texas braces for flooding threats in weather swing North Texas is heading into a volatile stretch of weather as temperatures climb into the low 90s with high humidity making conditions feel even hotter. Cloud cover has offered brief relief, and no heat advisories have been issued so far. But forecasters warn the next few days will bring a mix of flooding rain, dangerous heat, and the hottest temperatures of the season across the state. For now, the focus is on the steaminess building into the evening before more intense conditions arrive.