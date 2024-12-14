North Crowley's upset of Duncanville highlights North Texas state semifinal football thrillers It's an exciting weekend for high school football in North Texas with state semifinal matchups. North Crowley upset unbeaten Duncanville, 36-34, in Class 6A Division I. Carroll upended Longview, 20-17, in Class 6A Division II action. South Oak Cliff dominated Argyle, 37-3, in Class 5A Division II, and Highland Park defeated Denton Ryan, 24-21, in Class 5A Division I. Next weekend, the winners will compete for state titles at AT&T Stadium.