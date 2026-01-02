North Carolina teen accused of planning ISIS‑inspired holiday attack Federal officials say they arrested an 18‑year‑old North Carolina man accused of planning an ISIS‑inspired New Year’s Eve attack targeting local businesses near Charlotte. Investigators say he consumed ISIS propaganda online, made related videos, and pledged allegiance to what he believed was an ISIS member — who was actually an undercover NYPD agent. A search of his home uncovered plans and potential weapons, according to prosecutors.