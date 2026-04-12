No deal reached with Iran after direct talks, Vance says In a brief news conference from Islamabad early Sunday morning local time, Vice President JD Vance said that marathon talks with Iran have not resulted in a breakthrough. "We've had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That's the good news. The bad news is we have not reached an agreement," Vance said. The vice president said the direct talks were over. He said his group, which included senior White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were returning to the U.S. without conducting a second session.