New season brings new ballpark bites at Globe Life Field A representative from the ballpark’s food service team highlighted several new menu items debuting this season at Globe Life Field. New offerings include loaded Bavarian pretzels in multiple flavors—cinnamon sugar, everything‑bagel, and a savory option—as well as a deep‑fried hot dog served over a split biscuit and covered in gravy. In total, about 15 new items are being introduced, ranging from a grilled chicken sandwich to larger specialty dishes.