New robotic tow truck aims to capture dead satellites in Earth’s orbit A Swiss company has developed a spacecraft designed to remove space debris as Earth’s orbit becomes increasingly crowded. The vehicle functions like a tow truck, using a robotic claw to capture dead satellites. Space agencies warn that tens of thousands of hazardous objects already circle the planet, posing risks to the satellites used for global communications. The company says this technology could help launch a new industry focused on servicing and cleaning up space.