New program to allow some non-travelers beyond airport checkpoints DFW airport is one of 13 airports participating in a program called Gateside by TSA PreCheck. More airports are expected to join in, but this program does come with requirements. You will be able to join your loved one at the gate if you are a TSA PreCheck member and apply for the program one to three days before your planned visit. You can apply onTSA.gov. The TSA says children can also join but must be entered on their parent's reservation.