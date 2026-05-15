New pedestrian signal near Webb Elementary improves safety on Cooper Street A new pedestrian stoplight has been installed on Cooper Street near Webb Elementary in Arlington, aimed at improving safety for students crossing the busy road. The project began three years ago after a group of fifth‑grade students met with Mayor Jim Ross to voice concerns and request a pedestrian bridge. When a bridge proved unfeasible, city leaders committed to finding another solution. The community gathered today to celebrate the completion of the new crosswalk signal.