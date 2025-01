New Orleans attacker purchased weapon in Arlington Investigators are conducting interviews with hundreds of people who they identified as having knowledge of "key pieces of this complex, evolving case," Myrthil said. They are pursuing leads in Houston, Texas, where Jabbar lived, as well as Atlanta, Georgia, and Tampa, Florida. Although the FBI believes Jabbar was the sole attacker on New Year's Eve, the agency said it is continuing to probe for "potential associates" within the U.S. and abroad.