New mobile radar units give scientists sharper tools to study tornado development As the severe weather season ramps up, scientists and engineers now have a new way to study how tornadoes form and evolve. The National Severe Storms Laboratory recently unveiled three advanced mobile radar units, introduced during a ribbon‑cutting ceremony this spring. Meteorologists say radar remains the most important tool for tracking severe storms, and the improved resolution and accuracy of these new systems will help researchers better understand tornado structure and provide communities with more precise warnings.