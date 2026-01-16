New DHS rule ends one‑year wait for religious workers reapplying for R‑1 visas A new federal rule will help foreign‑born religious workers stay in the U.S. with fewer disruptions. The Department of Homeland Security has eliminated the requirement that R‑1 visa holders leave the country for a full year before reapplying, a change meant to ease the impact of long visa backlogs. The update comes after cases like a North Texas pastor who was forced to return to Brazil when his visa expired last fall.