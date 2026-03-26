New 280‑acre community in Ellis County aims to break the cycle of homelessness A Dallas‑based nonprofit is developing a 280‑acre community in rural Ellis County designed to help end homelessness for people who are elderly or disabled. The project, located near Ferris, focuses on more than housing — leaders say it’s built to provide long‑term stability, support, and dignity for residents who often have nowhere else to go. Organizers describe the effort as a faith‑driven initiative now beginning to take shape.