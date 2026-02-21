Nearly 30 million under advisories as new storm targets East Coast A major winter storm is set to hit the East Coast, putting nearly 30 million people from Washington, D.C., to Boston under weather advisories. In New York City, residents are stocking up on snow‑melt salt as crews prepare for the incoming blizzard. The region is still recovering from a recent nor’easter that buried cities in deep snow, prompting New York to deploy “hot tub trucks” to melt massive piles. Ahead of this next storm, the city’s new mayor is encouraging residents to sign up as emergency snow shovelers to help clear sidewalks.