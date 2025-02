NBA's Code of Conduct discussed after Mavs fan ejected after verbal exchange with Mark Cuban A Dallas Mavericks season ticket holder was ejected from a game after a verbal exchange with team owner Mark Cuban. The fan chanted "fire Nico," referring to General Manager Nico Harrison, who has faced criticism since the organization traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers. The incident, captured on video, has sparked widespread discussion about the NBA's Code of Conduct.