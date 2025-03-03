National Chicken Council asks FDA to change a rule requiring eggs from meat chickens to be discarded Jack Fink sits down with Dr. Ashley Peterson, Sr. Vice President of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs with the National Chicken Council. She says that a proposal could help alleviate some of the shortage and inflation issues caused by the avian flu. "Before 2009, we were selling almost 400 million eggs a year into the market, but after the Food and Drug Administration finalized a rule, we were not allowed to do that any longer," said Peterson.