Watch CBS News

National Chicken Council asks FDA to change a rule requiring eggs from meat chickens to be discarded

Jack Fink sits down with Dr. Ashley Peterson, Sr. Vice President of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs with the National Chicken Council. She says that a proposal could help alleviate some of the shortage and inflation issues caused by the avian flu. "Before 2009, we were selling almost 400 million eggs a year into the market, but after the Food and Drug Administration finalized a rule, we were not allowed to do that any longer," said Peterson.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.