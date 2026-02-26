More North Texas cities reconsider DART withdrawal after agency approves reforms Several North Texas cities are rethinking plans to leave Dallas Area Rapid Transit after the agency approved new funding and governance reforms last week. Six of DART’s 13 member cities had scheduled elections to cut ties, but Farmers Branch and Plano have already canceled their withdrawal votes. Irving’s City Council is set to decide its next steps tonight, while Addison, Highland Park and University Park still plan to move forward with their elections.