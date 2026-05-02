Mineral Wells fundraiser aids families after EF3 tornado Gov. Greg Abbott has expanded the state disaster declaration to include Palo Pinto County and Mineral Wells, where residents are still cleaning up after an EF3 tornado struck Tuesday. The community gathered for a fundraiser to support families who lost homes or workplaces, with local leaders emphasizing how deeply the storm disrupted a place that means so much to so many. As recovery continues, residents say the town is healing slowly but remains united in helping those hardest hit.