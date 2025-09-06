Mild Sunday ahead after dramatic cooldown from triple-digit heat in North Texas Sunday in North Texas will start mild and mostly clear, with highs in the low 80s and low humidity thanks to lingering north winds. After Saturday’s dramatic cooldown — dropping from triple digits earlier in the week to a high of just 79 degrees — residents can expect another pleasant day, though there's a chance of scattered showers. Pollen levels remain elevated, especially ragweed, but should ease slightly by Monday.