Midwest braces for more severe storms as Michigan flooding worsens Parts of the Midwest are bracing for another round of severe weather capable of producing strong tornadoes and heavy rain. Several of the same states hit earlier this week — including Wisconsin — remain at risk. In Michigan, record‑setting flooding fueled by heavy rainfall and melting snow has triggered flash‑flood watches and raised concerns about a 100‑year‑old dam. The governor has expanded a state of emergency to 33 counties to support affected communities.