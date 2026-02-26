Memorial services begin for civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Mourners gathered in Chicago as Rev. Jesse Jackson began two days of lying in repose at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, the first in a series of memorial events honoring the civil rights icon. Additional services are planned in Washington, D.C., and in South Carolina, where Jackson was born and launched his decades‑long fight for racial justice. Jackson died at 84 after battling a rare neurological disorder that had limited his speech and mobility in recent years.