Meet and greet with Dallas Chief of Police finalist DPD Assistant Chief Catrina Shead Full, unedited interview “Everything that I learned, the foundation of who I am, came from the things that I got in Dallas,” said Shead. Five finalists plead their case to the public about why they should be the next Dallas Police Chief. City Manager Kimberly Tobert will choose the new chief the second week in April, the city said.