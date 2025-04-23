Medieval engineering: UT Arlington students launch trebuchet challenge Students at the University of Texas at Arlington participated in a medieval-themed event where they applied lessons in math, science, and history to build and test trebuchets. The competition involved launching cantaloupes, providing hands-on experience and real-life learning. The project, which started as a desktop trivet assignment, evolved into a full-scale trebuchet challenge, showcasing the students' initiative, research, and experimentation.