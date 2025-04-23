Watch CBS News

Medieval engineering: UT Arlington students launch trebuchet challenge

Students at the University of Texas at Arlington participated in a medieval-themed event where they applied lessons in math, science, and history to build and test trebuchets. The competition involved launching cantaloupes, providing hands-on experience and real-life learning. The project, which started as a desktop trivet assignment, evolved into a full-scale trebuchet challenge, showcasing the students' initiative, research, and experimentation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.