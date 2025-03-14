Watch CBS News

McKinney ISD budget cuts trigger parental concerns over education quality

McKinney ISD is facing significant budget cuts, leading to the elimination of multiple aid positions and school programs next year. Parents are deeply concerned about the impact on their children's education, as the cuts will affect nurses, libraries, PE, special education, and intervention specialists. Additionally, summer school programs will be discontinued, raising fears about the overall quality of education in the district.
