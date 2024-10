McDonald’s reintroduces Quarter Pounder after E. Coli outbreak linked to onions McDonald’s is reintroducing the Quarter Pounder after an E. coli outbreak led to its removal from 900 locations. The FDA identified slivered onions as the cause, and McDonald’s has removed them from the supply chain. The burger will be served without onions for now, and a consumer watchdog confirms it is safe to eat at McDonald’s.