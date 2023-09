McConaughey puts political ambitions on hold Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is putting his political ambitions on hold, saying being a father to his three children comes first. In 2021, the actor considered a run for governor but decided against it to focus on the private sector instead. In July, McConaughey and his wife launched the Greenlights Grant Initiative, a program through their foundation that helps school districts apply for federal grants to access money to create safety in schools.