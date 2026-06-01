Mavs may build new arena far from Downtown Dallas In a joint statement, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert applauded the organization. "The Dallas Mavericks' ownership has informed the City that it has signed an option agreement for 104 acres at the former Valley View Mall site for a potential new arena," the statement reads. "We applaud the Dallas Mavericks organization for its continued commitment to our city. We will continue working with the Dallas Mavericks throughout this process and will do everything we can to support the team's enduring partnership with Dallas."