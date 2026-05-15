Main Street Fest opens in Grapevine as city celebrates mayor’s 50 years in office Grapevine’s 42nd annual Main Street Fest kicked off today, featuring live music, specialty booths, local shops and a family fun zone. This year’s festival also honors Mayor William D. Tate as he marks 50 years in office. Admission is free until 5 p.m., with details available on the city’s website. Separately, Hurricane Harbor announced plans for its 2026 season, including a new fast‑lane program and park‑wide improvements.